Report: Missouri to hire UNLV's Desiree Reed-Francois as new athletic director

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The search for the next athletic director at the University of Missouri appears to not have taken very long at all.

Reports on Sunday afternoon, originally from Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel, have indicated the University intends to hire current University of Nevada, Las Vegas athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois to the same position at Missouri.

Reed-Francois is expected to take over at Missouri for Jim Sterk, who the University announced it was "mutually" parting ways with on July 26. Sterk is remaining in the position until a replacement is officially announced.

Thamel reports Reed-Francois would be the first female AD at a public SEC school once the news is made official likely within the next 24 hours.

Reed-Francois has been at UNLV since 2017 and according to the University was the first Hispanic and woman of color to be named an athletic director at an FBS school.

Some context to the Missouri hire. Reed-Francois will be the first female AD at a public SEC school. (Joins Vanderbilt's Candice Lee in SEC). Mizzou's search put a premium on SEC experience. She was on committee that hired current Missouri hoops coach Cuonzo Martin at Tennessee. https://t.co/gKK5VoHhCs — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 8, 2021

A former collegiate rower, Reed-Francois earned a bachelor's degree from UCLA and a juris doctorate from the University of Arizona College of Law. Before heading the department at UNLV, Reed-Francois worked as deputy athletics director at Virginia Tech, senior associate athletics director at the University of Cincinnati and oversaw the men's basketball program at the University of Tennessee.