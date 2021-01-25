Mizzou hoops makes big jump in polls, Dru Smith named SEC Player of the Week

The Tigers keep rolling in the SEC and are getting some recognition after their upset in Knoxville

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cuonzo Martin and the Missouri Tigers are continuing to roll, with one of their best weeks of the season.

On Monday, the Tigers jumped from 19th to 12th in the Associated Press college basketball poll. Mizzou topped SEC foe South Carolina at home and then went on to beat No. 6 ranked Tennessee on the road in Knoxville this past week.

The Tigers are now 10-2 on the season.

Mizzou guard Dru Smith was named the SEC Player of the Week for last week after averaging 17 points, 2.5 assists and 4 rebounds while committing just two turnovers in the two games. This is the second time this season Smith has been named the conference's player of the week.

Mizzou is actually ranked ahead of longtime rival Kansas, who have lost three straight games and are now ranked No. 15.

Illinois takes Missouri's place at the No. 19 slot, and Saint Louis hangs on in the poll at No. 25. The Billikens are set to resume play on Tuesday after a lengthy COVID-19 pause.

Mizzou will be in action on Tuesday as well when they take on Auburn.