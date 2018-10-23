News of a saw-scaled viper sighting, the deadliest snake in the world, slithering in close proximity to the Missouri men's basketball program, was greatly exaggerated. The species can't even be found on American soil. It's native to the Middle East and Central Asia but don't tell that to Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin, the Porters and Tiger fans, all of who have to feel snake bitten after Jontay suffered a torn ACL and MCL of the right knee while scrimmaging against SIU-Carbondale Sunday. The untimely, season-ending injury put a huge crimp in the supremely gifted sophomore's plans to play himself into an NBA lottery pick by year's end and in the process help MU secure back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

The cruel twist of fate is the latest blow to the Porter family. Sisters Bri and Cierra suffered career-ending knee injuries as members of the women's basketball team. Cierra medically retired. Brother Michael, Jr. played all of 2 minutes in his much anticipated debut against Iowa State as the nation's top-ranked recruit (prior to Marvin Bagley, III reclassifying) before having to undergo back surgery. Now Jontay, Missouri's best player, is left to ponder what may have been had he decided to remain in this past summer's National Basketball Association Draft over and against returning to school to improve his overall game, become a better conditioned athlete and enhance his draft position, albeit at the risk of injury.

Once bitten, twice shy. The event couldn't have been scripted any worse for all parties - the player, the coach, his staff and MU fans. Okay, if it wasn't a saw-scaled viper, it had to be either a copperhead or cottonmouth - the most venomous snakes in Missouri. Already picked to finish 9th even with Jontay in the lineup, the challenge of playing at a .500 clip becomes ever more daunting in the loaded Southeastern Conference. It's conceivable that the league could break its record of sending 8 teams to last year's Big Dance this year! In order to be invited, Martin will have to come up with the anti venom - the best job coaching of his tenure - an accomplishment that would be certain to net him SEC Coach of the Year.

He can't and won't bank on guards Mark and Dru Smith being granted eligibility waivers nor forward K.J. Santos recovering in time from a foot injury to contribute at the very outset. That means an array of players not counted on to log anything more than backup minutes to give the starters a blow will be given considerable opportunities to impact the program many outside of or close to it now view as being in transition. Cuonzo Martin is exceptional at recruiting talent to fit his position-less system, coaching that collection of talent up and a knack for getting his players to "buy in" to their roles for the good of the team. Expect expanded roles for 6'10" forward Mitchell Smith, 6'8" forward Parker Braun and 6'10", 252 pound sophomore center Jeremiah Tilmon who, with senior forward Kevin Puryear, will get ample "touches" close to the basket.

Defense will be Missouri's staple but the offense, once designed to go through Jontay Porter to take advantage of his diverse skill set, will now cater to the scorer's mentality of a Torrence Watson or Javon Pickett and the slasher's ability of Christian Guess. Freshman point guard Xavier Pinson will have to grow up in a hurry. Would the Tigers be better with a healthy Porter? No doubt, however it's best for Jontay to move on from Missouri and Missouri to move on from Jontay. Go get his knee surgically repaired, hire an agent to convince suitors he'll be ready and rehab feverishly for the 2019 NBA Draft. Mizzou's Martin has the template in place to continue to build his program, thanks in large part to the presence of the Porters. He'll be at his coaching's best and his squad will rise to the challenges before them.

Questioning why the Tigers' run of bad luck doesn't extend to the blue-blood programs and their seemingly endless surplus of premier talent? Feeling snake bitten by what's transpired on the injury front in the last 2 days to a year? Rest assured it could have been worse - it could have been a black mamba!

