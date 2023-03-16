Hodge, Brown lead Mizzou to first NCAA Tournament win in 13 years

The Tigers took down Utah State 76 to 65 in the first round on Thursday for their first win in the big dance since 2010.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time in 4,745 days, the Missouri Tigers have won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

Mizzou and head coach Dennis Gates defeated Utah State 76-65 in the first round of the tournament on Thursday in Sacramento.

The No. 7 seed Tigers were led offensively by their two stars all year long, Kobe Brown and D'Moi Hodge. Brown had 19 points and eight rebounds, Hodge led all scorers with 23 points and also added four steals.

Missouri held a hot-shooting Aggies team to 4-24 from beyond the arc, while shooting 10-25 from three themselves.

This is the first NCAA Tournament win for the program since March 19, 2010.

Missouri will advance to face either Arizona or Princeton on Saturday in Sacramento.

