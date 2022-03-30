Former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile transfers to Arkansas

One of the most exciting members of last year's Mizzou hoops team will be joining one of the Tigers' biggest SEC rivals.

Former Mizzou forward Trevon Brazile announced on Twitter Wednesday that he would be transferring to the University of Arkansas. Brazile entered the transfer portal after Mizzou fired head coach Cuonzo Martin.

As a freshman, the Springfield, Missouri, native averaged 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and shot 53.4% from the field in his first and only year as a Tiger. Brazile was also a force on defense, averaging 1.9 blocks per game.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has been on a roll lately, adding a trio of five-star McDonald's All-Americans that gives the Razorbacks the No. 2 ranked freshman class in the country.

New Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates will have plenty of restocking to do this summer. Brazile, Javon Pickett, Anton Brookshire, Jordan Wilmore and DaJuan Gordon have all entered the portal.