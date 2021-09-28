Mizzou's 2021 Homecoming events announced

Many of last year's events were held virtually and the football game postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri announced several events to be held as part of their 110th Homecoming on Saturday, October 9.

Several of the annual Homecoming traditions will be making a return this year after most of the Homecoming events in 2020 were held virtually due to concerns about COVID-19. Last year's football game against Vanderbilt was postponed when several players on the other team tested positive for the virus.

This year's events are as follows:

Homecoming Blood Drive

A student-run blood drive will be held this week through Thursday, September 30 at Hearnes Center. It will held each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Blood can also be donated at several satellite blood drive held throughout the state.

Homecoming Banner Competition

Student-designed banners will be displayed on the Carnahan Quad between Cornell Hall and Strickland Hall on Sunday, October 3 at 5 p.m.

Homecoming Talent Competition

A three-night talent competition will be held Monday, October 4 through Wednesday, October 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Jesse Hall. Tickets at $10 and will be sold the night of the show. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Decorate the District

Downtown Columbia will be decorated for Mizzou's Homecoming on Thursday, October 7.

Homecoming Headquarters

Reynolds Alumni Center will serve as Homecoming headquarters for those returning to campus for the weekend. It will be open on Friday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Campus Decorations

Greek Town will be decorated for Homecoming and members of Mizzou's sororities and fraternities will perform skits on Friday, October 8, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks. This is happening in Greek Town on the west side of campus between Rollins Street and Kentucky Boulevard.

Homecoming Spirit Rally

A Homecoming Spirit Rally featuring Marching Mizzou and the Golden Girls will take place at Traditions Plaza on Friday, October 8 at 8:30 p.m. ahead of Saturday's football game against North Texas.

Homecoming Parade

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 9 the 2021 Homecoming Parade steps off from corner of Tiger Avenue and Rollins Street before winding through campus and downtown Columbia. A map of the parade route can be found here.

Homecoming Football Game

The Tigers' homecoming football game against North Texas kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 9. Homecoming royalty will be crowned in a ceremony at halftime.