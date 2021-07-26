University of Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk to step down

In a release, Missouri announced the school had mutually agreed to part ways with Sterk, and that he will step down once a new athletic director is found

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri will be on the hunt for a new Athletics Director. The school announced on Monday that current AD Jim Sterk is stepping down.

In a release, Missouri announced the school had mutually agreed to part ways with Sterk, and that he will step down once a new athletic director is found.

During his time in Columbia, Sterk, 65, oversaw the construction of the $98 million South End Zone Facility as well as the fundraising for a new $34 million indoor football practice facility.

“We are grateful for the dedicated leadership Jim has provided over the last five years to position Mizzou for even greater success,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said. “We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics. We now begin a national search for a visionary athletics director who will develop a strategic plan for Mizzou to achieve exceptional success in the SEC and to navigate a bold path in the rapidly evolving world of collegiate athletics.”

A specific reason for Sterk's departure was not given at this time.

“I am grateful for the hard work of our amazing staff, coaches and student-athletes, as well as the generous support of our alumni and friends during my tenure as athletics director,” Sterk said in a release. “I believe that Mizzou Athletics is well positioned for future success, and I wish our coaches and student-athletes well in their continued quest for academic and athletic excellence. MIZ.”