No. 4 Alabama pulls away in 2nd half to beat Missouri 85-64

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Noah Clowney and Mark Sears each scored 17 points, and No. 4 Alabama beat Missouri 85-64 on Saturday.

Alabama (17-2, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) remained undefeated against unranked teams this season. Freshman Brandon Miller added 15 points and eight rebounds, and reserve Jahvon Quinterly scored 13 points.

Clowney also had 14 rebounds, and Sears finished with eight rebounds and three steals.

Isiaih Mosley led Missouri (14-5, 3-4) with 19 points. Mohamed Diarra had eight points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers shot 33% (23 for 70) from the field, including 3 for 28 from 3-point range. The Crimson Tide went 10 for 35 from beyond the arc.

Alabama broke the game open with a 17-6 run over the first 4:28 of the second half.

Missouri's Nick Honor hit a jump shot to tie it at 23 with 5:14 remaining in the first half. But Alabama responded with a 15-5 run for a 38-28 halftime lead.

AILING

Missouri forward and leading scorer Kobe Brown was scratched with an ankle injury. He got hurt during Wednesday night’s game versus Arkansas.

“Our student-athletes’ health is our top priority,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said in a statement. “For Kobe’s long-term future and success, I have elected to rest him tonight and not risk any further injury by allowing his ankle to properly heal.”

Missouri guard Kaleb Brown, Kobe’s brother, also did not dress because of a non-COVID-19 illness.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide has won its first seven SEC games by double figures. It is 7-0 in conference play for the second time under coach Nate Oats. Alabama also won its first seven SEC contests in 2020-21.

Missouri: The Tigers lost against a ranked Alabama team for the first time after winning its first three contests against ranked Crimson Tide squads.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday night.