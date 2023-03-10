Dennis Gates signs contract extension through 2028-2029 season

During Gates' debut season, he led the Tigers to 24 wins, second most for a first-year coach.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates will serve as the Whitten Family Men's Basketball Head Coach for the University of Missouri through the 2028-2029 season.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators voted unanimously Thursday to approve the extension.

Gates' original contract ran through the 2027-2028 season. The extension will see his annual salary increase to $4 million in 2023-2024 and includes $100,000 increases each season through the life of the agreement.

All other terms of his original contract will remain the same, according to a Mizzou Athletics press release.

"Thank you to the Board of Curators, President Mun Choi and Desireé Reed-Francois for this opportunity to continue to lead Missouri basketball," Gates said. "The City of Columbia is my home, my family loves it here and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. My staff has done a tremendous job of supporting my dream building on the great tradition of Mizzou. I'm proud to be a Tiger and to coach at this wonderful institution."

During Gates' debut season, he led the Tigers to 24 wins, second most for a first-year coach. He was also named the 2023 Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year by USA Today.

Missouri claimed the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament before advancing to its first SEC semifinal in Mizzoui history on Friday by defeating Tennessee 79-71.

The Tigers will face No. 1 seed Alabama on Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinals at noon Saturday.