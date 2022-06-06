Columbia native transferring to Mizzou after standout season at Missouri State

Mosley comes to Mizzou from Missouri State, where he averaged 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It may have been a winding path, but Isiaih Mosley is finally going to be a Missouri Tiger.

Mosley, a native of Columbia and former basketball star at Rock Bridge High School, announced his commitment to the Tigers and coach Dennis Gates on Instagram on Monday.

In Mosley, Gates adds a dynamic scorer who would look to be one of the top offensive options on his team in 2022.

Missouri did not have a player on its roster average more than 12.5 points per game last season.

Mosley announced his decision on Instagram, simply saying, "I'm coming home".

Gates seemed to acknowledge the news as well, sending out a tweet saying, "CoMo Stand Up".

CoMo Stand Up pic.twitter.com/wUHyrCAzB2 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) June 6, 2022

Since taking over for Cuonzo Martin, the former Cleveland State head coach has all but rebuilt the Mizzou basketball program.

Gates has added a top JUCO player in Mohamed Diarra, convinced 4-star recruit Aidan Shaw to re-commit to Mizzou and added other buzz-worthy transfers like Noah Carter and DeAndre Gholston.