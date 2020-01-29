COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half to defeat Georgia 72-69 in Columbia, ending a four-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs (11-9, 1-6 Southeastern Conference) jumped to an early lead, largely in part to star freshman Anthony Edwards (18 points per game), who scored 14 in the first half alone to put Georgia ahead 42-30 at halftime.

Then, as Georgia’s offense lagged, Missouri (10-10, 2-5) woke up.

Guard Xavier Pinson scored 16 points in the last 14 minutes of the game, almost single-handedly fueling a comeback. Missouri forward Reed Nikko reached a career high with 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Edwards played every minute of the game, finishing with 23 points.

Georgia’s Tyree Crump and Toumani Camara scored 13 and 12, respectively.

