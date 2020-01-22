COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou Men's Basketball set an NCAA Division-I record with 54 consecutive made free throws, but fell as the Tigers lost to Texas A&M, 66-64, Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou held the Aggies (9-8, 3-3 SEC) to 35-percent (6-of-17) from deep in a defensive showdown. Torrence Watson had a chance to win the game for Mizzou (9-9, 1-5 SEC) in the waning seconds of a two-point game. Mark Smith heaved a full-court inbound pass to Parker Braun, who shoveled the pass to Watson for a solid look, but the attempt rimmed out at the buzzer.

The Tigers continued their success from Saturday's program and SEC record 31-for-31 performance at the charity stripe, going 25-for-26. The effort was led by Dru Smith, who was a perfect 11-of-11 at the line. He finished with 18 points, adding eight rebounds and eight assists. His eight assists helped feed a Mizzou offense led by Mark Smith's game-high 19 points – including five buckets from beyond the arc.

Watson also finished in double figures, finishing with 11 points.

TURNING POINT

After a back-and-forth battle to open the second half, Yavuz Gultekin hit a 3-pointer with just over 12 minutes left to extend a Texas A&M scoring run to 7-0 for a six-point lead. The Aggies would hold on despite a late push by the Tigers that finished in a two-point deficit and a potential game-winning 3-pointer.

TOP TIGERS

Dru Smith filled up the stat sheet on the night, scoring 18 points and adding eight rebounds and eight assists. He is the first Tiger to achieve an 18-8-8 stat line dating back to 2010-11.

Mark Smith led all scorers on Tuesday night, recording 19 points and sinking five triples. He also grabbed three rebounds.

Torrence Watson scored 11 points off the bench, going 5-for-5 at the free throw line and knocking down two threes.

NOTES

Mizzou went 25-for-26 at the free throw line. The Tigers set a new NCAA record with 54-consecutive free throws, dating back to Saturday's 31-for-31 performance at Alabama.

Mizzou out-rebounded Texas A&M 34-32 – the 10th time the Tigers have won the battle on the glass this season.

Torrence Watson, Mark Smith, and Dru Smith all finished with at least 10 points tonight – the sixth time Mizzou has had at least three players reach double figures this season.

Mark Smith reached double figures for the ninth time this season, and 26th time in his career. He has reached double figures in back-to-back games only twice this season.

Mark Smith has now made at least two triples in seven-straight games.

Dru Smith is the first Mizzou player to finish with a 18-8-8 stat dating back to 2010-11.

Dru Smith's eight assists were a season high, and he has recorded at least seven assists for the 10th time in his career. It was the most assists by a Mizzou player since Blake Harris had nine against Long Beach State (Nov. 23, 2017).

Dru Smith has recorded an assist in 58 straight games dating back to his time at Edwardsville. He has 31 straight multi-assist games.

Mitchell Smith grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Mizzou travels to Morgantown, W.V., to take on West Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 25, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tip off at WVU Coliseum is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

