Mizzou matchup with Kentucky pushed back 1 day due to COVID-19 issues with Wildcats

The coronavirus is impacting the Mizzou schedule once again

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see the Tigers back on the court against Kentucky.

The Tigers' match up with the Wildcats was originally scheduled for Tuesday in Columbia, but has now been pushed back to Wednesday because of COVID-19 management requirements in the Kentucky program.

The game will air at 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 3 on ESPN2.

The Tigers slipped a bit in the AP poll this week after a loss on the road against Auburn and a gritty overtime win against TCU at home. The Tigers dropped from No. 12 to No. 18 in the AP poll.

Mizzou has an SEC record of 4-3 so far on the season and a record of 11-3 overall.

