Mizzou's Kobe Brown selected by Los Angeles Clippers in NBA Draft

LOS ANGELES — The University of Missouri's Kobe Brown was selected in the 2023 National Basketball Association Draft.

The Huntsville, Alabama, native played in all 30 of the Tigers' games with 26 starts during his freshman season. He was named All-SEC 1st Team during his senior year in 2022-23 and is the first Mizzou player to be selected since Michael Porter Jr. in 2018.

He played 123 games with Mizzou, making 119 starts. He recorded 1,334 points during his career, averaging 10.8 points per game.

