OXFORD, Miss — Breein Tyree scored 19 points and led a decisive surge in the final 13 minutes Wednesday night and Mississippi defeated Missouri 75-67.

Tyree sparked a 10-2 run midway through the second half to give the Rebels a 63-55 lead with 8:18 left. Missouri never got closer than four points again, failing to score in the final two minutes. Tyree, in his final home appearance as a senior, added five assists and four rebounds.

Blake Hinson had 19 points, all in the first half, for Ole Miss (15-15, 6-11 Southeastern) as the Rebels led by as many as 15 points early before leading 49-40 at halftime. KJ Buffen scored 13 points with a game-high 10 rebounds and Khadim Sy added 12 points.

Xavier Pinson scored 16 points with five assists and four rebounds for Missouri (15-15, 6-11). Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. scored 12 points with a team-high seven rebounds as the Tigers tied the game 53-53 before falling off the pace in the final 13 minutes.

Ole Miss shot 22 of 49 (45%) from the field, including 6 of 16 (37%) from 3-point range with four by Hinson. Missouri was 22 of 60 (37%) from the field, with five misses in the final two minutes. Ole Miss was 25 of 33 (76%) from the free throw line while Missouri finished 19 of 23 (82%).

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers finished 2-10 on the road during the regular season and never won three consecutive games in SEC play. However, Missouri defends well from 3-point range and Pinson's offensive potential offers hope for upset potential in the SEC Tournament.

Ole Miss: Tyree's individual brilliance makes the Rebels an opponent to avoid for teams with NCAA Tournament hopes. The Rebels closed the home schedule with two consecutive wins and have at least two more opportunities on the road to serve as postseason spoilers.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Hosts Alabama on Saturday.

Ole Miss: Visits Mississippi State on Saturday.

Latest Mizzou news: