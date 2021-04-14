Former Mizzou guard, St. Louis area native Torrence Watson transfers to Elon

In three years at Mizzou, Watson averaged 4.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game

ELON, N.C. — St. Louis area native and former Mizzou guard Torrence Watson has found a new home.

Watson told 5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano on Wednesday that he would be continuing his playing career at Elon University.

Watson was scored more than 2,500 points at Whitfield High School before committing to Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers.

In three years at Mizzou, Watson averaged 4.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Watson saw his minutes per game decline to just 7.2 in his third year with the program. He had averaged 7.1 points in 22.8 minutes per game his freshman season if 2018-2019.

Congratulations Torrence and the Watson family. #5 has always looked good on you kid. @TorrenceWatson pic.twitter.com/1UgSRzWoyz — Coach Mike Potsou (@Whitfieldhoops) April 15, 2021

Guards Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson have also transferred from Mizzou so far following the 2020-2021 season. Smith will be heading to Kansas State and Pinson is joining LSU.