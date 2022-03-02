Mizzou defensive coordinator Steve Wilks leaves Tigers to join Carolina Panthers' coaching staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers and head coach Eli Drinkwitz will need to find themselves a new defensive coordinator.
The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday they had hired Steve Wilks as their new defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach.
Wilks, 52, spent one year in Columbia as Mizzou's defensive coordinator.
Prior to his time at Missouri, Wilks was a head coach in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals and defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.
Joining the Panthers is a homecoming for Wilks, who served as a defensive backs coach, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator in Carolina from 2012-2017.
Eli Drinkwitz will now need to find his third defensive coordinator in as many seasons as head coach of the Tigers.
Mizzou defensive back Martez Manuel tweeted about Wilks' impact on him during the coach's time in Columbia.