Mizzou, Drinkwitz keep up hot recruiting streak in St. Louis

With the commitment of 4-star defensive end Travion Ford from Lutheran North, Mizzou now has commitments from five of the top incoming seniors in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — New University of Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz has made a few things clear since taking over for Barry Odom.

Above all, he's intent on locking down the state lines and keeping Missouri kids in Missouri. That starts with St. Louis and Kansas City.

Drinkwitz is on a St. Louis area hot streak right now.

On Thursday, Drinkwitz and Missouri got a verbal commitment from 2021 4-star Lutheran North defensive lineman Travion Ford.

It was just the latest in a St. Louis push for the Tigers.

According to Rivals Recruiting, Mizzou already has gotten 2021 verbal commitments from Ford, East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon, De Smet running back Taj Butts, Washington tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp and De Smet defensive tackle Mehki Wingo.

There are likely more on the way as well.

In addition to the strong start to the 2021 class, Drinkwitz and Mizzou were able to keep commitments from a number of incoming freshmen from St. Louis. Chaminade quarterback Brady Cook, Kirkwood wide receiver Jay Maclin, Francis Howell offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer and Mehlville offensive lineman Mitchell Walters stayed with the Tigers, even after Odom's departure.