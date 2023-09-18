Mizzou fined $100K after fans storm Faurot Field

Fans stormed the field after a 61-yard field goal earned the Tigers a last-second win.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers were faced with a hefty fine from the SEC after fans stormed the field to celebrate the team's victory Saturday over Kansas State.

Thousands of excited Mizzou fans dressed in black and gold spilled out of the stands and onto Faurot Field this weekend when the Tigers, led by quarterback and St. Louis native Brady Cook, pulled off a 30-27 victory against the then-No. 15 Wildcats. A dramatic 61-yard field goal as the clock expired earned the team a last-second win.

The SEC on Sunday announced it was fining the University of Missouri $100,000 for allowing fans to enter the field.

61 YARD GAME WINNING FIELD GOAL FOR MISSOURI!!!!!



pic.twitter.com/pmndIG6IjS — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 16, 2023

According to the SEC, the school violated a policy adopted in 2004. The policy says, "Institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area."

Penalties were increased for violating the policy earlier this year. Fines now range from $100,000 on the first offense, $250,000 for the second offense and $500,000 for third and subsequent offenses, according to the SEC.