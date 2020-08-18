Mizzou football's schedule to open with Alabama

Here's what the conference-only schedule will look like for the Tigers in 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The schedule is out for Southeastern Conference football this fall, and Missouri is going to have its hands full.

Mizzou football, and the rest of the teams in the SEC, will be playing a 10-game all-conference schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mizzou will open up its schedule against perennial powerhouse Alabama on Sept. 26 at home in Columbia. The Tigers will then head out on the road for two weeks against Tennessee and the defending national champions, LSU before returning home on Oct. 17 to play Vanderbilt.

The Tigers will then head to Gainesville to play Florida on Oct. 24, and return home to Columbia for games against Kentucky and Georgia.

Mizzou will round out the season on the road at South Carolina, at home against rival Arkansas and then finish the 2020 campaign on the road on Dec. 5 against Mississippi State.

Missouri added both Alabama and LSU after the SEC announced it was moving to a conference-only schedule for the season. The Pac-12 and Big Ten announced they were postponing their season's with the hope to play in the spring, while the SEC, Big 12 and ACC are carrying on with playing this fall.

Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk said it is expected for fans to be in attendance in some fashion at Faurot Field. The current estimate is that somewhere between 20% and 25% capacity will be allowed inside for games in a socially-distanced fashion.