Mizzou to face Army in Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22

Mizzou has played Army four times heading into the Armed Forces Bowl, with the Tigers winning three of those games

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Missouri Tigers are going bowling deep in the heart of Texas.

Mizzou accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 22 against Army West Point. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Missouri finished the 2021 season with a 6-6 record. Army went 8-3 on the season, with the annual Army/Navy game left to play.

This the 35th bowl bid for Mizzou in the program's history. The team had to back out of playing in the 2020 Music City Bowl last season due to COVID-19.

Mizzou has played Army four times heading into the Armed Forces Bowl, with the Tigers winning three of those games. Missouri last beat Army 23-10 in 1982 in Columbia. Missouri last faced a service academy when they lost to the Navy Midshipmen. Mizzou is 9-4 all-time against Division 1 service academies.

The stars at night are big & bright 👏



See you in Fort Worth for the @ArmedForcesBowl 🎳



🎟 https://t.co/VhhQxAHKAa#MIZ🏈🐯 pic.twitter.com/C6rUr6mtEt — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 5, 2021

The 2021 Armed Forces Bowl is set for the same day as the annual Mizzou/Illinois Braggin' Rights basketball game in St. Louis.