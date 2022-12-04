Mizzou faces Wake Forest in 2022 Gasparilla Bowl

The Gasparilla Bowl will take place at 5:30 Central Time on Friday, Dec. 23 in Tampa, Florida.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri's Football team is heading to Florida in late December to take on Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.

On Sunday, it was announced that Mizzou will face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons Football team in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The Bowl game will take place at 5:30 Central Time on Friday, Dec. 23 in Tampa, Florida.

Mizzou went 6-6 during the 2022 season while Wake Forest's record was 7-5 overall.

Missouri's Quarterback Brady Cook was second on the team with rushing yards with 547, Runningback Cody Schrader had 691 throughout the season. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett had 846 receiving yards in 2022.

Wake Forest is led by Quarterback Sam Hartman and Runningback Justice Ellison throughout the season. One of their wins came against No. 23 rank Florida State, beating them 31-21 in October.

They also went neck-to-neck with No. 15 rank North Carolina, losing a close game with a final score of 36-34.

Mizzou's last bowl game came on Dec. 22, 2021, when they lost to Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. The team's last Bowl win came in 2015 in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl against the Minnesota Golden Gophers where they won 33-17.

Wake Forest's last bowl game and win came last year in the Gator Bowl where they won 38-10 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Tickets are now on sale for the Gasparilla Bowl. You can buy tickets on the University of Missouri's website.