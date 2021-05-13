Mizzou football hires former St. Louis Rams head coach Scott Linehan as offensive analyst

Scott Linehan is back in the state of Missouri 13 years after coaching the Rams

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou football has a new coach on staff, and it's a name NFL fans in the state of Missouri will remember. Perhaps not quite so fondly in St. Louis, though.

Mizzou announced on Thursday the program had added former St. Louis Rams head coach Scott Linehan to the coaching staff as an offensive analyst.

Most recently, Linehan served as the passing game coordinator at LSU in 2020 and was the offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys from 2015-2018.

During his time as Rams head coach from 2006-2008, Linehan was 11-25. He was fired in the middle of his third season as head coach.

Linehan has been coaching since 1987, with stops at every level from high school to the NFL and a long history as an offensive guru.

“Scott Linehan is an exciting addition to our staff,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s a true veteran of the profession with experience at a variety of levels. We all look forward to working with him.”

“I have great respect for Coach Drinkwitz and his vision for our program,” Linehan said. “Mentoring collegiate players is an aspect of the profession I’ve always enjoyed and I’m thankful for this new role. Additionally, the opportunity to work with my son, Matt, as he begins his coaching career is truly special.”

Linehan's son Matt is currently a graduate assistant with the Tigers. Matt played quarterback for the University of Idaho, his father's alma mater, from 2014-2017.

Mizzou added another notable former NFL head coach to their staff this offseason as well, bringing in Steve Wilks as the team's defensive coordinator.

Mizzou football is planning for full capacity crowds at Faurot Field for the 2021 season, which kicks off on Sept. 4 against Central Michigan.