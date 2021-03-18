Mizzou planning for full capacity crowds for 2021 football season

Faurot Field is set to be rocking again for the Tigers at full capacity in 2021

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The "Zou" looks like it will be rocking again this fall in full force for the Tigers.

On Wednesday night, the University of Missouri Athletic Department put out a tweet confirming the program was planning to open up Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium to full capacity for the 2021-2022 football season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mizzou capped capacity last season at around 25%.

Faurot Field can hold more than 60,000 fans and will host seven home games in the upcoming season which kicks off on Sept. 4 against Central Michigan.

"Mizzou Athletics is excited to announce capacity crowds at Faurot Field this coming fall. We look forward to safely cheering on the Tigers while providing fans with an outstanding experience that features all the pageantry and traditions of a game day in Columbia," the athletic department said in the Tweet. "As preparations continue for the 2021 season, our planning includes continued dialogue with the University's medical experts and public health officials to ensure sage game day experiences for all."

Under first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz Mizzou went 5-5 in an all-SEC schedule in 2020-2021 but was forced to withdraw from the Music City Bowl against Iowa due to the coronavirus.