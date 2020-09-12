Mizzou cracks College Football Playoff Top 25 for first time since 2018

The Tigers are rolling and new head coach Eli Drinkwitz has his team ranked after just eight games at the helm

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It only took new Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz eight games to get the Tigers ranked in the College Football Playoff poll.

The newest rankings were released on Tuesday night, and the 5-3 Tigers just squeaked in at No. 25.

The jump to being ranked comes after Mizzou beat Arkansas last Saturday 50-38 on a last-second field goal by kicker Harrison Mevis.

This is the first time the Tigers have been ranked since the final poll of the 2018 season, which had them at No. 23.

Mizzou is 5-3 in their SEC-only schedule this season with two more games to go against Georgia (9) and Mississippi State. The Tigers have won three games in a row, and have played one of the toughest schedule in the country so far.

Missouri officially can't finish worse than third in the SEC East this season, and could leap to second with a win over Georgia on Saturday in Columbia.