Mizzou football welcomes eight transfers, Burden III among early high school enrollees

Incoming transfers for Mizzou include Columbia native running back Nathaniel Peat, who spent the first part of his college career at Stanford.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Luther Burden III is officially on campus as a Missouri Tiger.

The University announced that with the start of the spring semester on Tuesday, Burden was among six high school players to enroll early ahead of the fall 2022 season.

Armand Membou (OL), Mekhi Miller (WR), Marcus Scott II (DB), Xavier Simmons (LB) and Max Whisner (TE) joined Burden in enrolling early.

An East St. Louis grad, Burden was the top wide receiver in this past recruiting class, and is the first 5-star recruit for Mizzou since Terry Beckner Jr.

Mizzou also announced their full list of transfers joining the football program:

Joseph Charleston | DB, 6-0, 200 | Milton, Ga., Clemson / Milton HS

Tyrone Hopper | DL, 6-4, 245 | Roswell, Ga., North Carolina / Roswell HS

Jayden Jernigan | DL, 6-1, 285 | Allen, Texas, Oklahoma State / Allen HS

Dreyden Norwood | DB, 6-0, 180 | Fort Smith, Ark., Texas A&M / Northside HS

Nathaniel Peat | RB, 5-10, 195 | Columbia, Mo., Stanford / Rockbridge HS

Bence Polgar | OL, 6-3, 288 | Wayne, N.J., Buffalo / Wayne Hills HS

Cody Schrader | RB, 5-9, 213 | St. Louis, Mo., Truman State / Lutheran South HS

Dylan Spencer | OL, 6-4, 300 | Jackson, Miss., Jackson State / Madison Central HS

Nathaniel Peat is one of the stand-outs from this transfer period. The Columbia, Missouri native starred at Rock Bridge High School before going to Stanford. At Stanford, Peat was one of the team's top return-men and ran for 404 yards and three touchdowns as a junior this past season.

“It’s just a great feeling to have our student-athletes back on campus, in our facilities,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a statement. “To see our newcomers enjoying fellowship and showing camaraderie with our returners, it’s motivating and energizing. We’re ready to work.”

Mizzou's 2022 season will kick off against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 3 in Columbia.