Mizzou Tigers host winless Middle Tennessee in Week 2 matchup

The all-time series between the two teams is tied 1-1.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Middle Tennessee (0-1) at Missouri (1-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: Missouri by 20 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tied 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Missouri is trying to build on an easy win over South Dakota last week while the Blue Raiders are facing a second straight SEC opponent after losing to third-ranked Alabama in their opener. Missouri and Middle Tennessee have played twice in the past 20 years and both were close affairs. The Tigers won 41-40 in overtime in 2003 when the Blue Raiders missed an extra point to end the game. They got some revenge in 2016 when l'Tavius Mathers ran for 215 yards and led Middle Tennessee to a 51-45 victory.

KEY MATCHUP

Missouri QB Brady Cook appears to have finally won the battle with freshman Sam Horn for the starting job. He was efficient a week ago against the Coyotes, but questions persisted into Week 2, when coach Eli Drinkwitz said that Cook would be the starter going forward. The Blue Raiders allowed 431 yards of total offense to the Crimson Tide last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Middle Tennessee: P Miles Tillman was the biggest highlight of a 56-7 loss to the Crimson Tide. He split duties with Trey Turk and averaged 53.6 yards on five punts, which at least helped to flip field position when the Blue Raiders failed to move the ball.

Missouri: WR Luther Burden III had a career-best seven catches for 96 yards with a touchdown against the Coyotes last week. The sophomore and one of the Tigers' most touted prospects a year ago finished with 121 all-purpose yards.

FACTS & FIGURES