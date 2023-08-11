Mizzou's Brady Cook signs NIL deal with Imo's Pizza

Brady Cook joins teammate Luther Burden III as an official Imo's-sponsored spokesperson after signing the NIL sponsorship deal.

ST. LOUIS — Imo's Pizza announced Friday that it has signed a NIL sponsorship deal with Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook.

Cook, a St. Louis native, will appear in Imo's print, electronic and billboard advertising as a sponsored spokesperson, plus engage in social-media outreach for the pizza chain, according to a release. During the 2023 football season, Cook will appear on Imo's billboard advertising in Columbia, Missouri.

The 21-year-old is the second player to sign a NIL sponsorship deal with the St. Louis-based pizza chain. Teammate Luther Burden III, an East St. Louis native, signed with the chain in June.

“As someone who basically grew up in Imo’s Pizza parlor, I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity,” said Cook. “My parents have been long-time Imo’s franchisees, and I’m honored to represent a brand that has meant so much to our family. And I’m excited to share this role with my friend and teammate, Luther.”

Cook's parents own and operate seven Imo's Pizza parlors in the St. Louis area, according to the release.

“Imo’s has a long tradition of working with professional athletes who are native St. Louisans and are fans of our pizza,” said Imo’s CEO Mark Miner. “Being able to sign the next generation of St. Louis athletes who are fans of our brand was an easy decision. We’re excited to see what Brady and Luther are going to accomplish on the field this season for the Tigers, and we know they’ll be great ambassadors for Imo’s off the field.”