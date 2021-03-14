Mizzou set to face Oklahoma in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Tigers are dancing again! But they'll have a tough test out of the gate in the NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a familiar foe for the Missouri Tigers to kick off the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers earned a No. 9 seed in the West region of the Tournament, and will face former Big 12 and Big 8 rival Oklahoma in the first round on Saturday. Game time and location has not been announced yet.

Looming for the winner of that game is No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the second round.

Mizzou finished their season with a 16-9 overall record, and made it to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament before falling to Arkansas.

The last time the Tigers were in the NCAA Tournament was back in 2018, where Cuonzo Martin and his team fell to Florida State in the first round.

March Madness 2021 schedule

The overall tournament schedule has been shifted a bit for 2021.

In recent years, the First Four would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by the First Round on Thursday and Friday, and the Second Round on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, the First Four will feature one day of action on Thursday, March 18. Then, the First Round gets underway on Friday, March 19.

The schedule for the 2021 games:

Selection Sunday: March 14

First Four: Thursday, March 18, starting at 3 p.m. Central

First round: Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, starting at 11 a.m. Central

Second round: Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22, starting at 11 a.m. Central

Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27 (1 p.m. Central start) and Sunday, March 28 (Noon Central start)

Elite Eight: Monday, March 29 (6 p.m. Central start) and Tuesday, March 30 (5 p.m. Central start)

Final Four: Saturday, April 3, starting at 4 p.m. Central

NCAA championship: Monday, April 5 at 8 p.m. Central

College basketball fans will be able to stream all of the games online this year at NCAA March Madness Live.