Mizzou falls out of AP Top 25 after loss to LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The AP Top 25 has stagnated.

Seven ranked teams lost Saturday, including six that were unbeaten. Seems like a perfect time for a major shakeup in the rankings, but it didn't play out that way.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan held their spots — again. The Bulldogs and Wolverines have held steady since the preseason. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each moved up a spot and Oklahoma climbed to No. 5.

No. 14 Louisville made a big jump by beating Notre Dame, which plummeted to No. 21.

Only two teams fell out of the rankings: Missouri and Fresno State. The two moving in were No. 18 UCLA and No. 23 Kansas, both previously ranked, each with a loss to another ranked team.

It was a historic poll for basketball blue bloods.

Through six weeks an unranked team has beaten a ranked team 10 times, but only one of those games involved a top-10 team. In Week 1, Duke beat No. 9 Clemson. The Blue Devils have been ranked since and Clemson eventually fell out.

College football has had few big upsets this season.

The current Top 25 has 16 total losses. Fourteen of those losses have come against other teams that are currently ranked. That leads to voters shuffling the Top 25 instead of cycling in new teams.

Now, that doesn't excuse the patience some voters showed this week with No. 25 Miami, which managed to stay ranked after an all-time blown game against Georgia Tech.