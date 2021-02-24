x
Mizzou's Saturday game against Texas A&M postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The game was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of players within the Texas A&M program

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers will not be playing this weekend as expected.

The team was scheduled to host SEC foe Texas A&M in Columbia on Saturday, Feb. 27. That game has now been postponed.

The game was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of players within the Texas A&M program.

The Aggies have not played a game since Jan. 30 because of COVID-19 issues, and have only played 15 games on the season. The Tigers beat Texas A&M 68-52 back on Jan. 16.

A make-up date for the game has not been announced.

Mizzou is coming off a loss to Ole Miss, and have lost four of their last five games. Their record is currently 14-7 and the team entered the week ranked No. 24 in the country.

If the game against Texas A&M is not rescheduled, the Tigers only have one game remaining on their schedule ahead of the SEC Tournament. Mizzou is slated to play at Florida on March 3.

