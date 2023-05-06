SEC unveils Mizzou’s 2024 football conference opponents

Which matchup are you looking forward to?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri's football schedule was released by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday, and it will bring an old rival back to Memorial Stadium.

Here are the Mizzou Tiger's SEC 2024 matchups:

Home

Arkansas

Auburn

Oklahoma

Vanderbilt

Away

Alabama

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Oklahoma and Mizzou will meet for the first time since 2011, and the 97th time overall in history. Auburn will also make the trip to Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2017 and the two team's fifth meeting all-time.

Mizzou will make its first trip to College Station to face Texas A&M since Nov. 15, 2014. They will also head to Starkville for the first time since 2020 against Mississippi State.

In 2024, SEC teams will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent when the division becomes a 16-team conference. The Tigers face Boston College at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

The SEC will also eliminate divisional standings beginning in the 2024 season. The SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season, according to a press release.

The SEC will announce the complete 2024 football schedule including dates later in 2023.

In 2023, Mizzou will kick off the season and home opener against South Dakota at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Find more information on the Mizzou Tigers, 2023 and 2024 seasons and the SEC here.