SEC postpones Mizzou homecoming game after COVID-19 outbreak within Vanderbilt football team

The matchup against Vanderbilt was supposed to be Mizzou's Homecoming game this year

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers won't get a chance to record an SEC win two weekends in a row this upcoming weekend.

On Monday the SEC announced that Missouri's game against Vanderbilt in Columbia is postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantine of multiple people within the Vanderbilt program.

This is the first SEC game to be postponed because of the pandemic this season. Teams in the SEC are already playing an abbreviated conference-only schedule this year due to COVID-19.

The game against Vanderbilt is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Columbia.

The matchup against Vanderbilt was supposed to be Mizzou's Homecoming game.

This would be the second time this month that Mizzou's schedule has shifted. The game against LSU that was scheduled to take place in Baton Rouge was moved to Columbia on Saturday due to Hurricane Delta.

NEWS: The Vanderbilt at Missouri FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 12, 2020

The Tigers shocked the defending national champion LSU Tigers with a stunning 45-41 win last Saturday, stopping LSU on four consecutive plays from the goal line with less than a minute remaining in the game.

The win was Eli Drinkwitz's first as head coach at Mizzou.