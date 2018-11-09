Let's pump the brakes on a Missouri team that's gotten out of the blocks impressively with blowouts of Tennessee-Martin and a Josh Allen-less Wyoming squad to the tune of 51-14 and 40-13 respectively in the cozy confines of Columbia. Sitting 2-0, the best start in Barry Odom's coaching career, the real college football season starts NOW for Missouri as they travel to West Lafayette, Indiana this coming Saturday for a rematch with Purdue. No one will forget, nor should they, the thorough 35-3 beat down Jeff Brohm's Boilermakers inflicted upon the toothless Tigers last year in CoMo. Mizzou can ill afford a repeat performance, let alone a slip up in this ultimate trap game. A win would be huge for a program out to garner the respect of its SEC counterparts and have the team brimming with confidence as it approaches conference play. A win would also alert the college football world that Missouri could be "for real".

A loss would expose the Tigers as frauds masquerading as a force to be reckoned with, a disastrous, monumental setback. Missouri piled up points and padded stats against the cupcake portion of their schedule, the likes of which even Hostess can't bake. The offense averaged 45.5 points while the defense gave up only 13.5 in the 2 contests. Quarterback and Heisman hopeful Drew Lock completed 52 of 70 passes (74.3%) for 687 yards, threw 8 touchdowns against no interceptions and had a Raw QBR rating of 95.1. He's got to put up similar numbers against high level competition, put the team on his back/arm and win those games. something Lock hasn't done over the course of his career. The starting offensive line of tackles Yasir Durant and Paul Adams; guards Kevin Pendleton and Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms and center Trystan Colon-Castillo have kept Lock off of his keister while the Terry Beckner, Jr.-led defense has been steady, awaiting play makers on that side of the ball to emerge.

Wide receiver Emanuel Hall has made good on his vow to become a more complete pass-catching, route running threat by hauling in 14 receptions for 342 yards and 3 touchdowns on slants, outs and yes, the deep go-routes for an eye-opening 24.4 yards per catch. They'll need even more contributions from tight ends Albert Okuegbunan and Kendall Blanton as the Tigers approach the most challenging portion of the 2018 schedule. The running game that features backs Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree III will have to get untracked behind that massive O-line. Senior receiver Nate Brown, along with slot man Johnathon Johnson, freshmen Jalen Knox and Kam Scott, must prove to be reliable options for Lock.

Beckner, Jr. needs the help of fellow defensive tackles Jordan Elliott and Walter Palmore in generating an effective run-stuffing, pass-pressuring, presence up the middle that allows ends Tre Williams and Chris Turner to wreak havoc off the edge. Linebackers Cale Garrett and Terez Hall must continue to be one of the SEC's best tandems of 'backers for this unit to allow corner DeMarkus Acy and the secondary to come up with more turnovers. Special teams, specifically the kicking game, have been just that - special. Remember the days when Tiger teams featuring Chase Daniel, Jeremy Maclin, Chase Coffman, Sean Witherspoon and Martin Rucker would saunter into Lincoln, Nebraska, Boulder, Colorado or Manhattan, Kansas, click on all cylinders and methodically shred the Cornhuskers, Buffaloes and Wildcats or anyone who got in their way?

This Missouri team may come the closest to resembling that one whose talent was evident when they took the field in enemy territory. Starting Saturday against Purdue, the Tigers must impose their will on the Boilermakers who are reeling at 0-2. If they do and dominate in the process, I'm convinced that Mizzou could be one of college football's biggest surprises, one of its top stories, this season. Apparently, the fan base needs more evidence. Construction of the south end zone project has the capacity of Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field limited to 60,000 but only a shade over 44,000 turned out for the home opener while 50,000-plus braved a rain-filled Saturday last weekend. Georgia, the national runner-up last year, is a guaranteed sellout but the program's ability to stack the stands to standing-room only proportions the remainder of the year begins and ends with Saturday's outcome. The program's stability depends on it.

A treacherous stretch of 3 games against the Bulldogs, Gamecocks in Columbia, SC and Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, AL follow. Win and they will come. Win and they will start to believe - but the season starts NOW for Missouri!

