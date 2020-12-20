Tigers go bowling | Mizzou to play Iowa in Music City Bowl

In his first year leading the Tigers, Eli Drinkwitz has Mizzou bowling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In Eli Drinkwitz's first season at the helm of Mizzou football, his team is going bowling.

Multiple outlets, and Missouri players themselves, are reporting Sunday that the team will be heading to Nashville, Tennessee for bowl season to take on Iowa in the Music City Bowl.

The Music City Bowl is slated to be played in Nashville on Dec. 30.

Drinkwitz had previously said the 5-5 Tigers would accept a bowl bid this year, as every team was eligible to be selected no matter their record due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tigers start running back and senior leader Larry Rountree announced on Twitter he planned on playing in the Music City Bowl, even though he could have opted to sit out as an NFL draft hopeful.

It is an honor to be selected to play in the Music City Bowl. An honor the 2020 Mizzou Tigers have definitely earned! Having been denied the opportunity last year, and having never won a bowl game, I plan to take full advantage 🤔of this opportunity!! With that said, I will play. pic.twitter.com/SDnQwCvcTK — Larry L Rountree III (@LRountreeIII) December 20, 2020

Missouri finished up their 10-game SEC schedule on Saturday with a 51-32 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville.

Iowa finished its shortened Big Ten schedule at 6-2 on the season.