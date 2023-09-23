What to know ahead of the 'Mizzou to the Lou' game

Mizzou will face the Memphis Tigers at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at The Dome at America's Center.

ST. LOUIS — 'Mizzou to the Lou' will bring college football to The Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Sports Commission and the University of Missouri announced the partnership in October 2022, announcing several Mizzou athletic events in the St. Louis area.

Mizzou will face the Memphis Tigers at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at The Dome at America's Center.

The Tigers return to St. Louis for the first time since 2010. They beat Illinois 23-13 in the final game of the Arch Rivalry Series.

Mizzou remains undefeated (3-0) after a 61-yard game-winning field goal against no. 15 Kansas State.

Here's everything you need to know before the 'Mizzou to the Lou' game:

What time is the game?

Kickoff will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Doors will open at The Dome 90 minutes prior to kickoff at 5 p.m.

Is there a tailgate?

Fans can head to the Bud Light Tailgate Area at Baer Plaza at 2:30 p.m. The tailgate will feature music, beverages, Sugarfire BBQ, a kids area, photo opportunities and more.

Fans can also catch the Mizzou Tiger Walk around 2 hours and 15 minutes before kickoff. Catch players, coaches, Golden Girls, Marching Mizzou Pep Band and more walk into The Dome.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available for the game on Saturday.

The tickets for the Mizzou vs. Memphis football game must be bought separately from season packages, the St. Louis Sports Commission said.

Tickets range from $20-100 and can be purchased here.

What if I can't go to the game?

The St. Louis Sports Commission has created a list of several events fans can attend throughout the weekend.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, fans can enjoy a Friday Night Kickoff at Ballpark Village. The event will feature live music, college football and more for fans to get ready for the big game.

Ballpark Village will also host a Mizzou to the Lou Tailgate starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy a pre-game pep rally, Marching Mizzou entertainment, Truman the Tiger, giveaways and more. Click here for more information.

The National Blues Museum will host an event "Battle of the Bands Memphis vs. St. Louis' from 7-10:30 p.m. on Friday. Click here for more information.