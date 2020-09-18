What you need to know if you plan on going to a Mizzou football game in 2020

Mizzou is planning on letting fans into home games, but there will be COVID-19 restrictions. Here's what you need to know

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sports have been slowly making their way back this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as we approach fall, SEC football is right around the corner.

Many conferences around the country have decided to play this season, with a conference-only schedule. The SEC is one of those conferences. Fans are also going to be allowed into some, possibly all, venues at some point, including at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Mizzou Athletics is planning to allow 25% capacity for games this season. That means around 15,000 fans will be allowed per game, beginning with the season opener on Sept. 26 against Alabama.

If you happen to be one of those lucky few with a ticket, there are some things you need to know.

Here are some guidelines Mizzou sent out to its season ticket holders ahead of the 2020 season:

Tailgating and Parking

There will be no tailgating allowed on university-owned grounds, including parking lots and grass areas adjacent to parking lots. Fans will not be allowed to set up tailgate items like tents, grills, lawn chairs, coolers, tables or canopies.

The athletic department is also asking fans to go directly to the stadium once parked and not to congregate or socialize. All parking lots open three hours before kick-off and lining up before lots open is not allowed.

Face Coverings

Mizzou is asking all fans to wear face coverings as soon as they exit their vehicles. Face coverings will be required for all fans at all times. Anyone who refuses to properly wear a face covering will be denied access or removed from the stadium.

Mizzou is also asking fans to assess themselves for symptoms and to stay home if they are not feeling well.

Tickets and Seating

Fans are asked to download tickets from their accounts before heading to the game to allow for a quick entry process. Gates will open two hours before kick-off.

Mizzou said that many fans were reassigned to new seating locations to accommodate social distancing, and are asking fans to remain on those assigned seats.

If you want to bring a bag into the game, the SEC clear bag policy will be in effect.

Concessions

Concessions will be available for purchase, but Plexiglas barrier shields have been installed in concession stands to ensure safety. Many concession areas will feature cashless sale options and limited menu offerings.

"Fan Flow"

Mizzou is asking fans to pay attention to their assigned zones and to use the corresponding restrooms and concession stands.

Fans are encouraged to remain in their seats as much as possible to limit congestion.