This southern Illinois university ranks among top public institutions statewide

ILLINOIS, USA — A recently released ranking showcases the top four-year public universities in Illinois, and one southern Illinois university was named one of the best.

Niche, a national website, ranked four-year public universities in Illinois based on academics, diversity, reviews, data and more.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville ranked fourth out of the nine universities listed.

The university had an enrollment of more than 8,000 undergraduate students with an acceptance rate of 98%. Popular majors at SIUE include nursing, business and psychology, according to Niche.

The Metro East school received a "B" as the overall grade from Niche. The university received "A's" in categories including diversity, campus, athletics and food. They received "B's" in other categories including academics, dorms, student life and value.

Other universities in southern Illinois ranked by Niche included Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Eastern Illinois University.

Only two Illinois universities received an overall grade of "A" by Niche. Those two are the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of Illinois Chicago.

Here are the full rankings from the Land of Lincoln:

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign University of Illinois Chicago Illinois State University Southern Illinois University Edwardsville University of Illinois Springfield Eastern Illinois University Western Illinois University Southern Illinois University Carbondale Northeastern Illinois University

Find more information about SIUE here. View the full ranking of Illinois universities and others on Niche's website here.