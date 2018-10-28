ST. LOUIS -- Tramaine Isabell Jr. scored a game-high 19 points to lead Saint Louis to an 85-42 victory over Quincy Saturday night at Chaifetz Arena in the first of two exhibition games for the Billikens.

Isabell, who also led all players with seven assists, was 7-of-9 from the floor including a 3-of-4 effort from the arc. He was joined in double figures by Javon Bess (16 on 5-of-10 FG), Carte’Are Gordon (14 on 7-of-9 FG) and Jordan Goodwin (10 on 5-of-8 FG).

Gordon pulled down a game-high nine rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. Bess and Dion Wiley led with three steals apiece.

The Billikens shot 58.6 percent (17-of-29) in the first half and finished at 53.2 percent (33-of-62) for the game.

After Saint Louis scored the first two buckets, Quincy hit a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. That was as close as the Hawks would get, however, as the Billikens used a 13-2 run to take a 17-5 lead with 11:02 to play in the first half.

The advantage floated between 10 and 13 points for the next five minutes before SLU turned on the heat. The Billikens outscored Quincy 21-2 over the final 6:01 of the half and took a 44-14 cushion to the locker room.

SLU hosts Missouri-St. Louis in an exhibition game Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

© 2018 KSDK