That sound was a collective sigh of relief heard throughout the confines, corridors and lower bowels of Chaifetz Arena. St. Louis University won its first two games of the 2018-19 college basketball season. That's the good news.

The bad news is the Billikens did so in underwhelming fashion.

First, a 75-65 victory over Southeast Missouri State's Red Hawks that was much closer than the final score indicated followed by a nail-biting, come-from-behind 62-58 triumph over the Troy Trojans out of the Sun Belt Conference.

With a number of new faces on the roster, the accompanying challenges of developing team chemistry and determining which combinations, which rotations of players will give SLU its best chance at achieving predicted success amid high expectations inside as well as outside of the locker room's walls, the Billikens proceeded to work the nerves of both the coaching staff and fans alike.

There were a number of anxious moments throughout the two contests that the Bills ultimately pulled out by the skin of their chinny-chin-chins, albeit with early performances they can't afford to repeat when the degree of difficulty to win against upcoming opponents and in conference play ratchets up.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Poor free throw and 3-point shooting were the common culprits. Against the Ohio Valley Conference's Red Hawks, SLU shot a very respectable 83.3 percent (five of six) from the line in the first half but an unacceptable 51.9 percent (14 of 27) in the second resulting in a paltry 57.6 percent for the game. Three-point shooting numbers were a far cry worse. The team hit only three of 16 (18.8 percent) launched from beyond the arc in the first half, one of nine (11.1 percent) in the second in compiling 16 percent efficiency for the game. Yikes!

The charity stripe woes continued versus Troy. St. Louis University connected on only three of 11 (27.3 percent) in the first half followed by nine of 14 (64.3 percent) in the second half to finish at a 48 percent clip for the game. Three-point land was a tad bit kinder in this contest with these first-half numbers: 2 of 11 (18.2 percent) and a second half that saw the team splash 6 of 15 (40 percent), 30.8 percent for the game to aid their come-from-behind efforts.

The Billikens can ill afford to continue down this path in either statistical category. Eventually, failure to improve either, particularly the team's free throw percentage (THEY'RE FREE!), is going to cost them games. SLU begins a stretch in which three of the next five matchups, starting tonight when they face North Alabama, will pit them against Seton Hall (Big East), Pittsburgh (ACC) and Butler (Big East).

The Bills will win a ton more than they'll lose if they can convert on 70 percent or more of their FTs as a team, a very realistic goal that will require spending extra time in the gym working on technique before and/or after practice.

Let's not sugar coat it. St. Louis University won U-G-L-Y against two teams on the schedule that they clearly were superior in talent to - but that's why you play the games. David can take down Goliath at a moment's notice and has done so on the biggest stages of athletic competition. The best time to pull off an upset is either at the season's very outset when the better squad has yet to gel or come tourney time when the lesser talented contestant is overlooked.

The Billikens must improve in every facet of the game in order to avoid losses they shouldn't incur or run off of the court victorious in games they're not expected to win. The coaches, no doubt, have the team working diligently to get better individually and jointly.

The Billikens are off to an expected 2-0 start, but don't believe all of the preseason hype — not just yet anyway. Is there enough downtime between games to correct the most glaring concerns that stood out like a sore thumb in order to steer clear of having to reach for the Tums, Rolaids or Maalox in the tight, waning moments of a close game? Is it time to panic? SLU's coaching staff and fans will get an idea, beginning tonight.

© 2018 KSDK