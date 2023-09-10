Saint Louis University hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for O'Loughlin Family Champions Center

"Today we're here to celebrate the community, really rallying around our vision and putting our student-athletes in a great position," Chris May said.

ST. LOUIS — It's been in the works for about a decade.

The O'Loughlin Family Champions Center is over 27,000 square feet and costs over $20 million.

On Monday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony joined by donors, coaches and student-athletes was held by Saint Louis University.

"We believe it puts our student-athletes and coaches in a position, unlike many in the basketball-centric space and in our community, really rallied around it," SLU athletic director Chris May said. "From the O'Laughlin family to Centene to Keith Phoenix to Jim Kavanaugh, worldwide technology across the board, our community, the Billiken community came together and believed in the vision to put Billiken student-athletes at the highest of levels.

Inside the center, the Koman Family Fueling Station will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with food and drinks for athletes. The Keith Phoenix Team Dining Room is a site where all the squads can have their pregame meals.

The Centene Corporation Student Success Suite is a place where athletes can study, get tutoring and get career services.

Coaches can finish off the recruiting process with athletes and families when they visit SLU in the Jim Kavanaugh and Biliken Victory Room.

Dr. Richard Chaifetz sponsored the basketball officers for the women and men. The Floyd and Judith Crowder Technology Suites will be used for basketball players to watch films in luxury.

The Joe and Daria Conran Hall of Champions is where winning teams will be celebrated forever.

"It's been a great project. Today we're here to celebrate the community, really rallying around our vision and putting our student-athletes in a great position," May said.