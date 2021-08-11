SLU Women's Soccer wins fourth straight A-10 tournament title

The Billikens are back-to-back-to-back-to-back A-10 champs

ST. LOUIS — It's a good time to be a Billiken soccer fan.

On Sunday, the Saint Louis University Women's Soccer team captured their fourth straight Atlantic 10 tournament title, and the men's team has still not lost a game this season.

The women wrapped up another A-10 crown thanks to a 4-1 win over UMass in the title game with goals from Hannah Friedrich, Lyndsey Heckel, Emily Gaebe and Abbie Miller. Mattyn Summers was selected as the tournament's most outstanding player.

The SLU women are 12-8-1 on the season and have won eight of their last nine games. They are the first program to win four straight A-10 championships.

Back-to-Back-to-Back-to-Back Atlantic 10 Conference Champions 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ccLPDJcBdf — Billiken Athletics (@SLU_Billikens) November 7, 2021

This is SLU's sixth A-10 title all-time, and they will play next in the NCAA Tournament.