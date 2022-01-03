SLU's Yuri Collins named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week

The Billikens' dazzling point guard is getting some recognition for his stellar play.

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University point guard Yuri Collins has dazzled as one of the most impressive point guards in the country so far this season. Now, he's getting some recognition.

On Monday, Collins was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week.

Collins scored a career-high 24 points against Richmond on Sunday to help the Billikens win their conference opener. He also collected eight assists, six rebounds and two steals.

Per SLU, through games on Jan. 2, Collins is tied for first in the entire NCAA in assists per game (7.9) and total assists (103). He's also second in the A-10 in steals per game (2.2).

Collins is still technically just a sophomore and played his high school basketball at St. Mary's in south St. Louis.

The Billikens are 9-4 on the season and are back in action on Jan. 5 against La Salle.