After a maddening year that saw a vastly depleted St. Louis University basketball team rocked by scandal and a Title IX investigation mercifully limp to the season's finish line, the coaches and returning players can't wait to get practice underway for the 2018-19 campaign. There's unfinished business to take care of. The Billikens saw their hopes of getting invited to the NCAA Tournament dashed some 365-plus days ago. It's been quite a wait, but the time has come to resume pursuit of the team goal that eluded them, in earnest.

Billiken Madness gets under way this Friday, September 28th at Chaifetz Arena, officially welcoming the first practice weekend of the year and with the offseason additions head coach Travis Ford, associate head coach Van Macon as well as assistant coaches Corey Tate and Will Bailey welcome to campus, this SLU crew of ballers has a legitimate chance to go from near-worst to middling to first. They're that good, at least on paper. The Atlantic-10 Conference has stood up and taken notice, tabbing them the preseason favorite to finish atop the league standings. That's a lofty expectation for a program that compiled a 17-16 record, 9-9 in conference play last season with limited talent - until now! The festive evening gets under way at 9pm. Fans who attend can get their first glimpse of a team that should be among the AP's Top-25 from beginning to end.

Point guard Jordan Goodwin and power forward Hasahn French enter their sophomore seasons as linchpin and anchor of the back and front courts respectively. The 6'3," solidly built play maker logged some productive minutes in his new role as a distributor on the college level while French, at 6'7", 235 pounds, played above the rim regularly, providing SLU a rim-protecting, shot-blocking presence. Small forward Javon Bess moves to his more natural position with the addition of graduate transfer Tramaine Isabel, a former Missouri recruit, who averaged 21 points a game at Drexel. The 6'1", 180 pound scorer provides experience and "quicks" off the dribble that make him a nightmare to defend. DJ Foreman, 6'8" and 240 pounds, fortifies the frontline, adding a silky smooth scorer's touch around the basket.

Incoming freshman Carte' Are Gordon, all 6'9", 230 pounds of him, slides into the low post, giving Ford and his staff one of the A-10's potentially dominant forces the likes the league hasn't seen in some time. The Webster Groves High graduate could become a game changer. The talent pool gets even deeper. Dion Wiley, a former Top-50 recruit, comes to St. Louis University healthy, looking to unleash his array of ability on opponents following an injury-riddled career at Maryland. The 6'5," ultra-quick graduate transfers gives the Billikens yet another dose of experience. A wealth of ability is a pleasant problem to have and certainly will challenge the coaching staff's adeptness to work 6'7" forward KC Hankton (Charlotte, NC), 6'3", 210 pound combo guard Fred Thatch (Sikeston, MO) and 6'2", 165 pound shooting guard Demarious Jacobs (Phoenix, AZ), all freshmen,into the rotation.

This cast of players should allow SLU to substitute freely, wearing down other teams with an aggressive, physical style of play on both ends of the floor. They have enough skill and length to defend the perimeter, get out on the fast break and score layups with ease or enough power up front to run an offense through the low post, punctuated by dunk fests. These ballers have the look of a tournament-bound team, you know,the ones that look like they belong, walking through airports. This season could shape up to be one of the best in the history of SLU basketball, culminating in a March Madness appearance and it all starts with practice, blood, sweat and tears this weekend. Chaifetz, here we come!

