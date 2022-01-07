SLU basketball adds game against Iona, pitting Travis Ford against his former coach, Rick Pitino

It will be a faceoff between teacher and pupil on Saturday night at Chaifetz Arena

ST. LOUIS — After COVID issues postponed SLU men's basketball's scheduled game against St. Bonaventure on Saturday, The Billikens needed an opponent. And they got an intriguing one.

SLU will now play Iona on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Chaifetz Arena at 7 p.m.

Iona is 11-2 on the season and the Gaels are coached by two-time NCAA national champion Rick Pitino.

Pitino coached current SLU head coach Travis Ford when he was a player at Kentucky.

The Billikens are 9-4 on the season and won their conference opener against Richmond on Jan. 2.

Saint Louis will host Iona in a primetime non-conference matchup tomorrow at 7 pm. Coached by Rick Pitino, Iona is 11-2 on the season and sits at No. 47 in the NCAA NET rankings. We need you to pack Chaifetz Arena!



Tickets starting at only $5https://t.co/xu18894QXg pic.twitter.com/20cdrSfrvm — Billiken Athletics (@SLU_Billikens) January 7, 2022

Tickets for SLU's game against Iona can be bought on the Billikens' website. They start at just $5.