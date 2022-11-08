SLU Billikens run away from Murray State Racers for 91-68 win in home opener

Javonte Perkins and Gibson Jimerson combined for 41 points as the Billikens won in a blowout at the Chaifetz Arena.

ST. LOUIS — Javonte Perkins had 21 points and Gibson Jimerson scored 20 to help Saint Louis defeat Murray State 91-68 in the season opener for both teams on Monday night.

Perkins shot 6 for 14 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Billikens. Jimerson made 7 of 16 shots (4 for 12 from distance). Javon Pickett recorded 13 points and was 6 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Jamari Smith led the way for the Racers with 19 points. Murray State also got 14 points from Rob Perry. In addition, Kenny White Jr. finished with 10 points.

Billikens point guard Yuri Collins had 14 assists and no turnovers, and Mizzou transfer Javon Pickett had 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first game with the Bills.

Saint Louis entered halftime up 44-29. Perkins paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Saint Louis outscored Murray State by eight in the second half, led by Jimerson's 15-point barrage after the half.

