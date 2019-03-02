KINGSTON, R.I. – Rhode Island pulled away late in the second half and upended Saint Louis 65-54 Saturday in Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball action at the Ryan Center.

The Billikens have lost four in a row and are 14-8 overall, 5-4 in A-10 play. URI improves to 12-9 and 5-4 in the league.

Sophomore guard Jordan Goodwin led the Billikens with 17 points. Sophomore forward Hasahn French registered his eighth double-double of the year with 15 points and 10 boards. He added two blocked shots.

Free-throw shooting hampered the Billikens, as they connected on just 6-of-16 from the line in a game that was close throughout.

Rhode Island, which snapped a two-game skid, was led by Jeff Dowtin's 17 points.

The Billikens went up 4-0 early on, but that was their only lead of the game as URI scored the next six points. The Rams took a four-point lead, 24-20, into halftime.

It was no more than a two possession game for the majority of the second half. The Billikens tied it at 39-39 with 9:07 remaining, but URI went on an 8-2 run to regain command. The Rams built a double-digit lead following the under four media timeout and never looked back.