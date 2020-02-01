ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis begins Atlantic 10 Conference play on Thursday night when it faces Duquesne in Moon, Pa. Game time is set for 6 p.m. (CT)



The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. It will also air on 106.5 the Arch (106.5 FM). As always, Billiken Hall of Famers Bob Ramsey and Earl Austin Jr. will be on the radio call.



Thursday's game is being played at Robert Morris University's UPMC Events Center, located in Moon, Pa., a suburb of Pittsburgh. Duquesne's on-campus facility is undergoing a complete renovation. The UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse will be completed for the 2020-21 season.



The Billikens enter Thursday's A-10 opener on a three-game winning streak and an 11-2 record. Duquesne is 10-2 but have dropped its last two outings after beginning the season 10-0.



Here are five additional facts in advance of Thursday's game at Duquesne:



1 // This is the Billikens' 15th season in the Atlantic 10. SLU has record of 121-113 in A-10 regular-season action. The Billikens are 6-8 in A-10 season openers.



2 // Saint Louis is one of 27 teams in NCAA Division I undefeated on the road this year – the Billikens are 2-0 with road wins at Boston College and Kansas State.



3 // The top eight teams in the A-10 are a combined 80-20 (an .800 winning percentage) in nonconference play.



4 // Jordan Goodwin has led the Billikens in rebounding in each of the last seven games. He leads the Atlantic 10 and is ninth in the NCAA with 11.4 rpg.



5 // Hasahn French is 25th in the NCAA with 31 blocked shots, while Yuri Collins ranks 25th in the NCAA with 75 assists.



Up next: The Billikens host Massachusetts on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena. Fans can purchase lower bowl tickets for just $20.20 by using promo code 2020 at his link.

