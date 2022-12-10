Agbo powers Boise State to 57-52 victory over Saint Louis

The Billikens (7-4) were led by Yuri Collins with 17 points and four assists.

ST. LOUIS — Chibuzo Agbo scored 18 points as Boise State beat Saint Louis 57-52 on Saturday night.

Agbo added six rebounds for the Broncos (8-2), who have won seven straight. Max Rice added 14 points and three steals.

The Billikens (7-4) were led by Yuri Collins with 17 points and four assists. Fred Thatch Jr. added eight points and seven rebounds.

Boise State outscored Saint Louis by eight points in the second half. Agbo led the way with 13 second-half points.