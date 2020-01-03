KINGSTON, R.I. — Jordan Goodwin and Javonte Perkins scored 17 points apiece to lead Saint Louis to an impressive 72-62 victory over Rhode Island Sunday afternoon.

The Billikens (21-8, 10-6 A-10) are now in a three-way tie for fourth place in the league standings. Rhode Island entered the game second in the league and falls to 20-8 overall, 12-4 in the A-10.

Saint Louis shot 52.5 percent from the field, the fifth straight game SLU has shot 50 percent or better from the floor.

Jimmy Bell Jr. scored a career-high 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He also pulled down four rebounds, dished out two assists and posted a block and steal. Hasahn French had a double-double with 12 points and a team-high 14 rebounds.

Goodwin added 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals to go along with his 17 points. It was his sixth straight double-double.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored in double figures for the third straight game with 11 points. Perkins’ 17 points came on 7-of-13 shooting. Yuri Collins dished out nine assists.

The Billikens never trailed in the game. They jumped out to an 11-0 lead at the start, and Rhode Island’s first points didn’t come until the 13:47 mark of the opening half.

The tough SLU defense was on display throughout. The Billikens held the Rams to 37.9 percent, including just a 26.9 percent mark in the first half. Rhode Island was 1-of-11 from 3-point range in the first half.

The Billikens are back in action on Wednesday when they take on George Mason in Fairfax, Virginia. Game time is 6 p.m. (CT), and the game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+.

